Twenty years ago today, the world witnessed unimaginable attacks on American soil as terrorists hijacked four commercial planes that crashed into buildings and fields in New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Tuesday, September 11, 2001, will forever be remembered as one of the darkest days in history as nearly 3,000 souls were lost and more than 6,000 were wounded as our values and ways of life were attacked.
As the scenes and sounds of this day filled airwaves and television screens, what was also on display was the unshakeable nature of this country’s spirit. We saw Americans of all ages, backgrounds, and beliefs come together to send a clear message: evil will not triumph.
Both on and since this day, there have been countless first responders, law enforcement officers, military personnel, health care providers, and good Samaritans who have answered the call to help their fellow American. We honor their sacrifices and unwavering dedication in the face of seemingly insurmountable adversity. Our nation owes them a debt of gratitude.
I hope you will join me in remembering the people we lost that day: those who perished in the hijacked planes, those who worked in the fallen buildings, and those who sacrificed all to prevent future loss of life.
While this day serves as a solemn reminder that terror tried to tear at the fabric of this nation, we can also take pride in the fact that vigilance has prevented another major terror attack on American soil. These United States of America still remain the beacon of freedom and liberty for all.
On the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001, we must recommit ourselves as a society to the idea that evil cannot and will not win.
May God continue to bless the United States of America.