A roofing company employee fell to to their death while working at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.
The Tyler Police Department said the incident occurred before 9 a.m. Monday. According to TPD, an employee with a roofing company was working on the roof of the gym at the church's student center when the worker fell through the roof onto the gym floor then died.
Other details remain limited at this time.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the case. The Tyler Police Department’s involvement in this case it to notify family of the victim.