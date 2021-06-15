The construction of a left turn lane at the intersection of State Highway 64 East and Wolf Lane in Chapel Hill is set to begin in the fall 2022.
Texas House of Representatives District 6 Rep. Matt Schaefer visited this intersection last fall to meet with residents and first responders after a wreck resulted in a child and two adults being hospitalized in October.
Schafer said after visiting the site it was clear the road is dangerous and needs to be addressed.
He pushed for the Texas Department of Transportation to improve the safety of this intersection through both immediate and long-term improvements.
Even before this major accident, this intersection had been regarded as dangerous with residents seeing multiple crashes.
TxDOT updated a project application to install a left turning lane at the intersection under the Highway Safety Improvement Program.
Though funding for highways is competitive throughout the state, the TxDOT Tyler District’s project was selected, leading to the approval of the budget equaling about $1 million, Schaefer announced on Tuesday.
“Safety of the traveling public is TxDOT’s top priority and this project will help address concerns at the intersection of SH 64 at Wolfe Lane,” Kathi White, TxDOT representative, said.
Previous safety improvements including lowering the speed limit to 60 mph, installing advanced warning signs, and adding flashing lights were added to the intersection to warn drivers, White said.
While the previous precautions helped, the intersection safety had to be addressed in a more lasting manner, Schaefer said. He knew receiving funding would be a challenge, but TxDOT worked to get the funds needed to install a left lane and keep drivers safe.
“This is a huge success for Chapel Hill residents, and it will save many lives in the future," Schaefer said.
The addition of a left turn lane will allow left turning vehicles to move from the main travel lanes, letting through vehicles pass without conflict, according to Schaefer's announcement.