In response to an agenda item that addressed a procedural change involving appointments of deputies, Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin spoke at the weekly commissioners court meeting regarding allegations of veiled threats made by some members of the court.
According to Joplin, his office had been performing its duties as law enforcement when a member of the commissioners court allegedly told them they were ‘only’ supposed to be serving papers.
“Being told to just serve papers is degrading… we are officers of the law… we have a job to do,” Joplin said.
The procedural code in question is the Texas Local Government Code § 86.011 which states: “an elected constable who desires to appoint a deputy must apply in writing to the commissioners court of the county and show that it is necessary to appoint a deputy in order to properly handle the business of the constable's office that originates in the constable's precinct. The application must state the name of the proposed deputy. The commissioners court shall approve and confirm the appointment of the deputy only if the commissioners court determines that the constable needs a deputy to handle the business originating in the precinct.”
The code, which has not been used in the county for years, will allow the court to sign off on hiring deputy constables. After its approval Tuesday, Joplin expressed concern with the court's involvement in the constables' offices.
“We are consistently told that our statutory duty is to serve papers and bailiff court. And that’s not true. That’s one of the hats that we wear,” Joplin said.
Over the last few months, the commissioners in question have allegedly threatened to defund the department with complaints of pulling people over and adhering to the jobs of law enforcement, as opposed to ‘just serving papers.’
“If they see us at a traffic stop they want to know why we were stopping that car. If they see us taking someone to jail or putting a wanted poster on a social media page, they wanna know why we are doing that. My answer to that is that we are police officers, that’s our job,” Joplin said.
According to Texas Local Government Code § 86.021, under General Powers and Duties, the constable’s job is outlined to enforce the law, that includes traffic stops, arrests and investigations.
“I am only speaking for myself... I can't speak for the other constables… but it is appalling… to have an employer use their power to intimidate peace officers,” Joplin said. “And I’m not saying it’s all of them… we have some members who are very supportive.”
Joplin expressed concerns over how budget cuts could affect his deputies.
“It's ridiculous that my staff should have to go home and explain to their spouse with a chance or likelihood that they could lose their job and livelihood over a personal dislike that a commissioner has for what law enforcement is doing in a precinct,” he said.
Joplin’s precinct currently has five officers to cover over 320 square miles, including some areas that do not have a police department, such as Chapel Hill or Winona.
“It should not be up to a commissioner member to dictate what laws we enforce… just because they hold the ‘purse strings’ -- a phrase that has been said to me many times,” Joplin said
He expressed frustration at the red tape to hire his own staff because of the approval needed by the commissioners court, as per procedural code, something he says not everyone has to do.
“If you claim to support law enforcement, then support us… don’t enforce us to do just the bare minimum,” Joplin said.
Commissioner Judge Neal Franklin voiced the adamant support the court has made toward law enforcement partners including the Sheriff’s Office, Fire Marshal’s Office and the Constables.
“I can only speak for myself regarding any threats towards Constable Joplin and I have always treated him with respect,” Franklin said.
He said that he had communicated with each of the constables prior to the procedural change made in commissioners court on Tuesday to assure them there was nothing to worry about.
According to Franklin, four of the five constables understood and were comfortable with the change but Joplin had concerns.
“I spoke to Constable Joplin again prior to court to make sure he understood this was only procedural but he still decided to air his concerns and opinions,” he said. “My support for law enforcement has not and will not waiver.”