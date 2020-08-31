Former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Henry Jackson died Saturday. He was 68.
On Monday, current Precinct 1 Constable Bobby Garmon helped to hang a wreath in memory of Jackson on the front door of his office. As Sha’ Gayla Lydia and Dot Sanders hung the wreath, made by Garmon’s wife, Dr. Cheryl Garmon, the current constable talked about his seat.
“I was only holding this seat for him until he was reinstated, he was never banned, just suspended,” said Garmon.
“The professional life of Jackson (he was constable for almost 20 years) as well as the election for his seat in 2020 has been an interesting story.”
Garmon and elected officials have talked about the positive impact Jackson made as a constable.
“He did a good job here for the community, he always wanted to help the community no matter what,” said Garmon. “Even though what the people said about him, he did do his job and represented his community and helped out people in need.
“Before I took over the office, we worked together and I learned a lot from Henry, about communication within the community,” Garmon continued. “Even though he ... We all are not perfect, we all make mistakes and we learn from mistakes. I think he did a good job.”
Smith County Commissioner Jo Ann Hampton also talked about how Jackson gave back to the community and taught many lessons.
“Henry Jackson was a person you could not help but love. He taught me a most important lesson that I still try to live by, love them anyway,” said Hampton in a Facebook post. “He never stopped giving back to the community even when it seemed the community turned its back on him. Texas College will never have another alumnus that worked as hard as Henry! He would take food to those in need. He would bring civility to a home without threatening incarceration. You could count on him. You could talk to him.”
Jackson worked for a security company before his run for constable in 1999. He held the seat until 2017. Jackson pleaded guilty in May 2017 to four counts of federal tax evasion, a federal misdemeanor. While he was sentenced to a year in prison, Jackson’s attorney said he continued to run the office by signing paperwork needed. He was appealing the 10-year suspension, the one that meant Garmon had to hold his seat as constable.
However, Garmon was defeated by Sgt. Willie Mims in a March primary for the seat. Then the 12th Court of Appeals issued a new runoff because Mims had an incorrect application.
In the July 14 Democratic primary runoff, Curtis Traylor won. Traylor, who received just 10 percent of the vote in March, wound up defeating Garmon for Jackson’s seat. Traylor, who doesn’t have a Republican opponent, takes over in January.
On Monday, the Supreme Court of Texas denied Mims’ request to review the original decision that caused the runoff for Jackson’s seat.
Hampton, who is the commissioner of Precinct 4, said on Facebook that despite the stories about Jackson, he was not the person the local media made him out to be. She also said he was a mentor and a friend.
“Constable Henry Jackson was not the villainous person perpetrated by local media. Henry did what he could for anyone regardless of his or her status and sometimes this got him in trouble,” said Hampton. “We all have our faults. I pray God’s comfort on his daughters. I pray God’s comfort on all of his family. May Henry rest in God’s arms and receive that welcome assessment, ‘Well done, my good and faithful servant.’”
“I have lost another friend. I have lost another mentor,” Hampton continued in her post. “I have lost one of my Ride or Die friends who never wavered in our friendship. Our kindred spirits were as close as biological siblings were, yet stronger.”
“Almost 40 years ago, my husband insisted upon moving to Tyler, Texas. He insisted that I would love the people and would love the area. What he did not tell me I would find deep sorrow. I need this year to end. They say 2020 hindsight has more clarity than the future. This year is full of deep sorrow,” Hampton added.
Jackson’s family released a statement saying he died at Mansfield Methodist Hospital (outside of Arlington) and that he is survived by his wife, Meraland Taylor Jackson. They were married on Jan. 1, 1975.
The statement said of their marriage, “With that union blessed from God they had three beautiful girls Kaleisa, LaToya and Meraland Shanee.”
The family statement also talked about his work in the community.
“Before he spread his love and compassion to the community he cherished his loving family without a doubt. Mr. Jackson served as a great servant leader for the community. In 1979, he start HJ Control Security System Inc. It was one of the largest (Black-owned) security companies in East Texas. His company ran for 20 years serving the community in different parts of East Texas by sponsoring and hosting events that brought about positive change,” the family statement said. “Later, Mr. Jackson wanted to continue his servant leadership, so in 1999 he decided to run for constable precinct 1 and was elected in office until 2017. Mr. Jackson went above and beyond for the city of Tyler, Texas. He loved when the community came together to support and contribute to Black businesses and Black elected officials.”
The family said Jackson served on several committees and organizations including the Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce , Black Elected Officials, Tyler Organization of Men, NAACP member, Texas College National alumni, Miles Chapel Board of Trustees, Texas Constable and JP association and the Democratic Party, just to name a few.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
