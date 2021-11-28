Congregation Beth El will present its annual Hanukkah klezmer concert Monday to celebrate the eight-day Jewish holiday and showcase cultural music.
The concert, which is in its 14th year, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at True Vine Brewing Co., located at 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway in Tyler.
Rabbi Neal Katz said the concert will be both in-person and online. Last year, the event was held online only due to COVID-19.
“We did it last year online, but it’s also nice because it creates a new group to celebrate with,” he said.
Guests can simply show up to the free in-person event. People can purchase some pizza and drinks, and enjoy the show from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The show will also be live-streamed for $18 per household. Those interested in the virtual option can visit TylerKlez.com to sign up to view the show on YouTube livestream.
Klezmer music is Eastern European Jewish music that is largely used in weddings and other celebratory events.
This year, Hanukkah starts this Sunday evening at sundown and concludes on Dec. 6. Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a Jewish festival honoring the recovery of Jerusalem and the rededication of the Second Temple at the end of the Maccabees defeating the Seleucid Empire in the second century B.C.
The holiday also celebrates the miracle of a day’s supply of oil allowing the menorah in the rededicated Temple in Jerusalem to remain lit for eight days.
Katz said the concert doesn’t teach much about Hanukkah, but it does serve as an opportunity for the community to celebrate this holiday season with those in the Jewish community.
“Ninety percent of people that come to my show are not Jewish,” Katz said. “The large majority of people that just people who are fascinated this kind of music or they’re fascinated with me because Rabbi-palozza thing or it’s just a cultural moment to have a different holiday celebration experience.”
He added the concert is just a fun thing that he and other musicians have done for 14 years.
The 10 musicians, including local band teachers and professional musicians, bring incredible talent to the stage. There will be two special artists — one is a mystery guest and the other is a singer and professional photographer from Houston, Katz said.
“It’s the 14th year but I think one of the great pieces of the show is we bring in guest artists every year,” Katz said. “Each year, we’ve had different people. We’ve had an opera singer, we’ve had a poet, we’ve had a hand bell choir, bagpipe player. We really enjoy doing this. It’s the one time of year we get to do this and we just have a blast doing it.”
He encouraged people to come early and bring a jacket.