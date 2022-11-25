Congregation Beth El will present its annual Chanukah-Klezmer concert Monday to celebrate the Jewish holiday and showcase cultural music.
The concert, which is in its 15th year, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at True Vine Brewing Co.
Klezmer music is Eastern European Jewish music that is largely used in weddings and other celebratory events.
Rabbi Katz of Congregation Beth El will be performing with eight local musicians and two special “secret” guests to celebrate the upcoming holidays.
Rabbi Neal Katz said the concert is open to the public and the majority of those who attend are not Jewish.
“It's free and open to the public, and the vast majority of the crowd, maybe 90% is not Jewish. There will be upwards of 300 people there and this is a truly unique community event,” Katz said. “We started 15 years ago as an outgrowth of a smaller band that I used to pull together at my congregation.”
Guests can simply show up to the free in-person event. People can purchase some pizza and drinks, and enjoy the show from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Katz said the event was a fun way to celebrate the holiday season.
“Over the many years it has become a fun way to celebrate the holiday season ..." he said. “The band is made up of local professional musicians and teachers and they have been with me all these years. There are also some secret guest musicians that we introduce only at the show. It is kind of like a variety show in that sense.”
This year, Chanukah (Hanukkah) will commence the evening of Sunday, Dec. 18, and end on the evening of Monday, Dec. 26. Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a Jewish festival honoring the recovery of Jerusalem and the rededication of the Second Temple at the end of the Maccabees defeating the Seleucid Empire in the second century B.C.
The holiday also celebrates the miracle of a day’s supply of oil allowing the menorah in the rededicated Temple in Jerusalem to remain lit for eight days.
Katz said he hopes all will come out to celebrate.
“I invite people to come together and have a good time and celebrate community through music,” he said.
This year the concert will only be in-person and will not be live streamed.
True Vine Brewing Co. is located at 2453 Earl Campbell Parkway in Tyler.
For more information, visit www.tylerklez.com.