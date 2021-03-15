As of Monday, Smith County has seen no new COVID-19 related deaths since last Wednesday, which keeps the virus death toll at 279.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District data as of Monday shows 81 new confirmed and probable cases over the weekend for a total of 19,118 in Smith County.
There are 11,172 confirmed cases and 8,016 probable within the county.
There are 10,280 confirmed recoveries and 7,446 probable ones. Confirmed active cases are at 696 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 487, NET Health reported.
Of the 279 deaths, 196 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 83 are probable deaths, according to NET Health.
A total of 63 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
There is one Smith County Jail inmate with an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, there is one detention officer that is COVID-19 positive as of Sunday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19 as of Sunday.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 10,805 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 5,973 confirmed and 4,822 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 5,621, while there are 4,498 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 196, which includes 108 confirmed deaths and 88 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 5,642 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,770 confirmed and 1,872 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 106. Twenty-two of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,433 and there are 1,669 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 4,047 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,531confirmed and 1,516 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,287, and 1,382 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 67, including 14 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 3,201 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,924 confirmed and 1,277 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,797, and probable recoveries are at 1,206, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 75. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 3,300 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,913 confirmed and 1,387 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 1,725, and there are 1,271 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 80. Out of the total deaths, 17 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 774 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 391 confirmed and 383 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 356, and there are 356 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at 12. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.