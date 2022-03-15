The Smith County Jail population is over its maximum capacity and officials have raised concerns about how to solve the issue.
During Tuesday's Smith County Commissioners Court meeting, Sheriff Larry Smith said the current jail count is 1,123, which is 58 over the capacity limit.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Philips expressed concern about the potential for the state to serve a remedial order saying the county’s jail capacity has to be at 80%. This would lead to a massive cost on taxpayers, he said.
Smith has already asked for help with the jail overcrowding and something needs to be done, Phillips added.
“The sheriff and I have been brainstorming ideas on this for several months now,” County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “We’ve been trying to find a way to get some folks out of the jail.”
Some ideas being discussed include incentivizing other counties to house some of the inmates, bringing in visiting judges and even sitting for discussions with Smith County judges.
However, Moran said ideas for solutions are still in the works because other counties are either at capacity as well or don't have the personnel to take more inmates. He also said visiting judges are currently in high demand.
“The problem is … (other counties) have space but they don’t have any staff,” said JoAnn Hampton, Pct. 4 commissioner. “We’re doing everything that we can do.”
Moran said Smith County judges are aware of the overpopulation in the jail and have been discussing it for about the last year. He added they have been working "diligently” to try and move inmates out of the jail.
“I know overall (judges) have worked really hard as a group trying to keep people out of the jail in the past year, so has the district attorney's office,” Moran said. “They've worked really diligently to do that.”
Case backlog and pretrial felonies that must go to jury have contributed to the overpopulation, Moran said.
“We’ve got to get back to having a whole lot of juries, and we’re having more and more of them, but we’re playing catch-up from two years of COVID restrictions,” Moran said.
Moran said the county will continue working toward a solution for the overcrowding. He said this is a holistic issue in which numerous county departments play a part and it is essential to figure out how to play each of those parts efficiently.
“We’re going to continue work,” Moran said. “It doesn't mean that just because we’ve run into a block at this point we can't find a solution.”
In other business, county commissioners also proclaimed March 19 as Superintendent Noel Caldwell Day in the county.
Caldwell was installed as the pastor of Whitehouse Church of God in Christ on Feb. 2 1990, Pct. 2 Commissioner Cary Nix said.
“For more than three decades he served as pastor at the Whitehouse Church of God in Crist, building a spiritual legacy,” Nix said.
Caldwell retired as pastor on May 30 and still remains part of the church as a member, Nix said.
“If you don't know the Caldwell family from Whitehouse, they have been a great family in Whitehouse for many many decades and have done so much good for the community, for the school, for the churches in that area … it's just been a blessing to know them for many many decades now,” Moran said.
Commissioners also approved a dump voucher system for this year's countywide cleanup program.
With a voucher, Smith County residents can take one truck-load of bulky items to the Greenwood Farms Landfill, 12920 FM 2767, for free.
Vouchers can be picked up in person at the Courthouse Annex, 200 E. Ferguson St., or at any justice of the peace and constable office.
Residents are allowed to dump one mattress for free and any others will cost $50. Items not accepted at the dump include hazardous waste, pesticides, herbicides, solvents, gasoline, oils, acids, batteries, asbestos, wet paint, Freon, whole tires, televisions, computers, refrigerators and freezers.