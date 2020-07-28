When Kimberly and Francis Egan decided to forgo a birthday party for their adopted son J.J., who has autism, due to the coronavirus, they weren’t expecting much. They used Facebook to plan a small drive-by surprise on Sunday, where party-goers could wish J.J. a happy 16th birthday from a safe distance.
But after several friends shared Mrs. Egan’s Facebook post, J.J.’s birthday party went from a small celebration to a parade of galactic proportions.
“I was hoping for 10 cars at the most just to make it special for him,” Mrs. Egan said.
More than 100 cars carrying nearly 200 people — most of them strangers — came to wish J.J. happy birthday. Members of local motorcycle and Jeep clubs joined throngs of antique cars and one ambulance to parade by J.J., with some drivers handing out presents through their cars windows.
“Being autistic, he doesn’t have a lot of friends,” Mr. Egan said. “Just to have people turn out and show him the love that can be shown by a community for a special child — and he is a special child to us.”
Because of his autism, J.J. has a tendency to hyper-focus on subjects. One of them is his desire to be a police officer.
“Since he was able to talk, all he’s wanted is to be a police officer,” Mrs. Egan said. “We’ve always taught him that whatever he wants to be, as long as he puts his mind to it, he can be whatever he wants to be. He’s never changed his mind. He wants to be a police officer.”
Mrs. Egan reached out to the Tyler Police Department to ask for a police car to drive by. She was messaged back by police officer Scott Behrend, who said it was a “no-brainer” to help.
Behrend’s own adult son is also on the autism spectrum, so helping the Egans plan a surprise for J.J. went beyond his own normal duties to protect and serve.
“There’s nothing worse than being a parent and seeing your kid struggle,” Behrend said. “The only thing you can do is help guide them and show them support.”
J.J. has another passion: "Star Wars."
“He could tell you almost everything about those movies,” Mrs. Egan said.
When J.J. and his family went to drop off a thank you note to the Tyler Police Department on his actual birthday on Tuesday, he was met with another surprise: a certificate to be an “Honorary Galactic Republic Peace Officer” and a tour of an armored police vehicle guided by Sgt. Matt Leigeber, dressed as "Star Wars" character Boba Fett.
Even during the tour, J.J. was rattling off facts about James Earl Jones as Darth Vader and how Boba Fett might have escaped the sarlacc pit.
“This protects you,” Leigeber said while showing J.J. the shield on top of the armored vehicle, “Not as good as my ship, but it’ll do in a pinch.”
The officers at Tyler Police Department were excited to help J.J., some even signing his certificate as “Jedi Master” or “Chancellor,” references to major characters in "Star Wars."
“You only turn 16 once,” Behrend said. “I tried to do the best we could with all the COVID stuff, with things shutting down left and right, but we adapted. It’s an honor to be a part of this. It’s a dedication to making sure that he knows that he has friends."
“I’m one of them,” said Scott’s son, who was dressed as C-3PO.
For J.J., it was simply the “best birthday present ever."