A partnership with the Tyler Public Library and the Tyler Municipal Court all started when Judge James Huggler noticed a little girl attending a court hearing with her mom.
The young girl, who was going to be attending kindergarten in the fall, was reading a book while her mother met with Huggler. As he sat at the front of the room, Huggler watched the little girl and thought "it would be amazing if we could do something with our library.”
This moment led to the Tyler Municipal Court and the Tyler Public Library working together to provide another option for people needing to complete community service.
After getting the required approval from the courts first, reading to children, participating in the educational programming, or studying to obtain a GED, can all be counted toward completing community service hours.
With alternative community service options as a way for her municipal court fines to be resolved, the mother and her child were able to become the first people to participate in the program.
“She had some citations, and these were just basically traffic offenses. She’s a working mom, and like many of the folks that we’ve seen, money is tight. This gives her an opportunity to do something which will impact her daughter, get her daughter ready for school better perhaps, and hopefully develop just a lifelong love of reading and education, as well as take care of her business with the court,” Huggler said.
Huggler’s court sees 47,000 cases a year, many of which are traffic offenses. The amount of those fines range from $200 to $2,000. Each case is examined individually, the person goes to court and the judge discusses alternatives and community service is one of the big ones.
With court costs set by the legislature and fines, the burden could weigh heavy. To participate, a person must enter a plea of guilty or no contest and request a payment alternative. Priority will be given to people with financial hardships or in need, people with young children or lacking childcare, people with multiple jobs and people without a GED.
“All they have to do is talk with us. The worst thing that’ll happen is they’ll be scheduled for a court date, and over the last year, we’ve been doing most of these virtually. They talk about their situation and we come up with a plan to complete their obligations to the court and hopefully benefit the community,” Huggler said.
One of the court programs Huggler recommended is a four-hour financial health workshop, which is offered one Saturday a month.
“It teaches people how to do things that really haven’t been taught in schools; how to budget, how to balance your checkbook, how to set up a budget for your house, what expenses are necessary, what expenses maybe that person can cut,” Huggler said. “The library partnership gives us as the judges one more tool to use, for appropriate cases, to help people satisfy their obligations."
In the first two quarters of the fiscal year, people of Tyler have completed about 5,000 hours of community service. This resulted in $60,000 in fines and court costs that were taken care of thanks to community service at the different partnerships.
Huggler said some individuals choose to continue to volunteer, and when they do, it’s a win.
“It’s the same thing with the library. If they start bringing their children here early, then their children will continue to come here and education is just so important and if we can help one child in one family, we’re doing a good thing,” he said.
Amy Skipper, the youth services librarian, said the partnership is focused on parents in the community who have been approved through the municipal court.
“I thought it was a really great opportunity for parents in our community to be able to do something that is educational and productive and really enriching, not only for themselves as parents, but for their children,” Skipper said.
She said sometimes with work and stress, it’s also hard to find moments to bond with children.
“It’s really great that they’re able to attend storytimes if they have been approved to do so, for community service to come to do this with their child and at the same time be able to earn that credit back that they need over at municipal court,” she said.
Library staff will be monitoring those participating in the program by documenting their time spent and activities completed.
“I think it would be empowering for them, especially them as parents, to be able to know that this ticket doesn’t necessarily have to set them back, but that there are good things that can come from this. They can be able to pay off those credit hours in a way that’s beneficial toward their child, toward them, toward their family,” Skipper said.
Huggler added community service encourages people to continue that mindset.
“If there’s one thing the last year and a half has taught us is we really have to look out for each other. If this helps someone really develop that, that’s a good thing,” he said.
Huggler said his favorite thing to sign are those community service awards. The Tyler Municipal Court is always looking for partnerships with nonprofits in the Tyler community.
There are 18 partnerships with municipal courts and the city and nonprofits, including the city of Tyler Parks and Recreation, food banks, PATH and the Salvation Army.