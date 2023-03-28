Chapel Hill ISD will host three community meetings where Superintendent Lamond Dean will present on the upcoming school bond propositions and answer any questions attendees may have.
“We encourage all members of the community to attend these important meetings,” Dean said. “The school bond propositions could have a significant impact on the future of our schools, and it’s important that we provide an opportunity for residents to learn more and ask questions.”
These meetings are open to all members of the community and provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about the school bond propositions and how they could impact schools.
With the intention to transform student learning and safety, the bond would fund the construction of a new junior high school, Career and Technical Education Center, multipurpose activity center, operations facility and classroom additions.
The schedule for the community meetings is as follows:
- Thursday, March 30: Jackson Elementary Cafeteria from 6 to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, April 6: High School Library from 6 to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, April 15: Kissam Intermediate School Cafeteria from 10 to 11 a.m.
What are the projects?
Proposition A:
1. Build a new junior high school at 3102 East 5th St. in Tyler
The proposed plan relocates the junior high school to its own property with adequate acreage, circulation access and facilities. The relocation offers 37 acres, the recommended space for a junior high school, according to the district. The property would accommodate students by providing sufficient space for academic classrooms, science and computer labs, music rooms, rehearsal halls, and a gymnasium with locker rooms to accommodate students.
Chapel Hill Junior High has been a part of the Chapel Hill community since 1974. The current facility houses seventh and eighth grade students and shares property with the Chapel Hill High School.
The estimated cost is $60,373,000.
2. Build six new classrooms at both Jackson Elementary and Wise Elementary.
The proposed plan adds new classroom additions connected to the main building which are designed to ensure secure and safe connections for students during activity transitions.
The estimated cost is $4,326,000 for Jackson Elementary and $3,998,000 for Wise Elementary.
3. Build a new Career and Technical Education facility connecting to the Chapel Hill High School.
The proposed plan would fund the construction of a new facility connected to the main building and is designed to improve safety for high school students and provide adaptability for the new education model, the Academies of Chapel Hill, equipped with modern classrooms and technical workshops for 21st-century learning environments.
The current facility was built in 1966 and is located southwest of the Chapel Hill High School grounds. The facility houses the special education department including skills ready students, and 14 trade and career ready programs.
The estimated cost is $19,938,000.
Proposition B:
1. Build a multipurpose activity center northeast of the Chapel Hill High School.
The enclosed facility is designed to provide a safe environment for physical wellness, allowing students to participate in a variety of activities including 19 UIL organizations in the district such as band, dance, cheer and athletics. The proposed location of the 57,000 square foot multi-purpose activity center is between Bulldog Stadium and the High School parking lot.
The estimated cost is $13,595,000.
Proposition C:
1. Build a new operations facility at 10777 County Road 210 in Tyler.
The new facility aims to provide employees with safe and adequate facilities, including accommodation for the Transportation, Child Nutrition, Maintenance, Shipping and Receiving Departments, according to the district. The new facility would feature “adequate workshops, warehousing, in-school bus parking, wash and fueling stations.”
The estimated cost is $5,485,000
All-in-all, the projects would cost $113,920,000.
For more information about the community meetings or the school bond propositions, visit the CHISD Bond 2023 website or contact the District Office of Communications at (903)566-2441.