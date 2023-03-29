Every year, March is designated Women’s History Month in many countries in the world. The month is set aside to honor women’s contributions in American history.
On Wednesday in downtown Tyler, the Democratic Club of Smith County invited the community to gather together on the square to celebrate Women's History Month. Participants held signs honoring women and their contributions to culture, history and society. All were welcome to attend, according to organizers.
"We are gathered here today to celebrate Women's History Month and honor the contributions of women throughout history," the club said. "Women have and continue to have important impacts on our culture. We salute women everywhere."
In 1980, women’s groups lobbied for national recognition. Then, In February 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued the first Presidential Proclamation declaring the Week of March 8th 1980 as National Women’s History Week. In 1981, a bipartisan Congressional Resolution for National Women’s History Week passed recognizing, honoring, and celebrating the achievements of American women.
Word spread quickly across the nation, and soon education departments in many states began promoting celebrations of National Women’s History Week as a way to promote equity goals within classrooms. Essay and art contests and other special programs popped up. Within a few years, National Women’s History Week was recognized by governors, city councils, school boards, and the U.S. Congress.
In 1987, Congress declared March as National Women’s History Month in perpetuity. Now, each year, a special Presidential Proclamation is issued that honors the remarkable achievements of American women.
Why is Women's History Month in March? There have been many significant events that occurred in March, according to the club. On March 3, 1913, the Women's Suffrage Parade took place in Washington, D.C., where thousands of women came together to fight for women's rights to vote. Then, in March 1916, the National Woman's Party was formed. Another important event happened on March 22, 1972. The Equal Rights Amendment was passed in the Senate.
Perhaps you've noticed that purple, green, and white appear when there are women's events, especially when women are addressing voting rights. Purple, green and white are the colors that represent Women's History Month. The colors were also those of the Women's Suffrage and Political Union.
The 2023 National Women’s History theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” This is the national theme that honors women in every community who have devoted their lives and talents to leadership, pursuing truth, and reflecting the human condition decade after decade. These include earliest teachers, pioneering journalists authors, songwriters, scholars, playwrights, performers, and grandmothers throughout time. Women have always passed on wisdom, traditions, and customs.