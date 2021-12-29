Continuing the celebration of Kwanzaa, a group of Tyler-area community members came together Tuesday evening at the Tyler Public Library to honor the heritage and culture of African ancestry.
The African-American Cultural Events Committee returned to Taylor Auditorium starting the day after Christmas for its annual Kwanzaa community celebration. The group didn't host the event last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Kwanzaa is celebrated annually by African Americans and those of African descent for seven days to honor their heritage. From Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, the holiday honors seven principles.
Seven candles are held by a kinara (the candle holder for Kwanzaa) for each day. These principles include umoja (unity), kujichagulia (self-determination), ujima (collective work and responsibility), ujamaa (cooperative economics), nia (purpose), kuumba (creativity) and imani (faith).
Gregory Buckner of the African American Cultural Events Committee said this year's theme is "Practicing Kwanzaa and the Seven Principles: Ensuring the Well-Being of the World."
"What we're doing is ensuring the well-being of the world. Not only in Tyler but the whole nation together," he said.
Each night, attendees will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is often considered the Black national anthem. Those at the event will also honor their ancestors.
On Tuesday night similar to the previous evenings, the celebration included a libation statement, a poem, lighting of the candles on the kinara, a speaker and discussion.
Attendees talked through the principle of ujima for the third night and the importance of helping people.
The ceremony ended with a farewell statement and repeating the phrase harambee seven times. Harambee is Swahili for coming together.
Kwanzaa will continue at the library's auditorium from 6 to 8 p.m. daily through Saturday.