Keynote speaker Dr. Elvis Francois stood on stage singing to an engaged audience at Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center for the PATH Week Celebration Dinner on Thursday. He encouraged audience participation and shared anecdotes of his life.
There were about 600 guests in attendance including U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran, City of Tyler elected representatives and more.
PATH Board of Directors President Laura Jackson recounted in her welcome speech when PATH Executive Director Andrea Wilson-Lobaugh asked her why she was motivated to become involved with the nonprofit.
“PATH is a way for me to live out my faith,” Jackson said. “My faith asks that we serve the least, the last and the lost, and for me by sharing my time and my treasure and my talent — that [is] what it is with PATH, a way for me to serve out my faith. And so that's my motivation.”
PATH’s (People Attempting to Help), was founded 38 years ago by Mrs. Gertrude Windsor, with a mission to restore hope with a personalized approach to empower East Texas neighbors to thrive in the community.
PATH served 20,000 unduplicated individuals in 2022 with programs including emergency rent, utility and prescription assistance, vision and dental services, and transitional housing.
PATH also offers the largest Choice Food Pantry in East Texas; Coats For Kids and seasonal drives for diapers, fans, blankets, and personal care items provide other assistance to those in need.
At the dinner celebration, Former PATH Executive Director Greg Grubb presented the Gertrude Windsor Award to Kathy Babin, who served on PATH’s board of directors and has a “variety of skills, gifts, careers and volunteer service,” and Wayne Babin, “who has had a long career in dentistry, specializing in children.”
Wilson-Lobaugh introduced Francois, who many may know from his YouTube videos or appearances on “The Today Show,” “Good Morning America,” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” or The Masked Singer" as The Serpent. Others know him simply as a gifted surgeon who helped them walk again, she said.
Francois performed his rendition of "Imagine" that made him popular on social media. He performed multiple songs including some original songs at the end. He and his friend, Tommy G, who plays guitar and piano, encouraged the audience to clap along.
He also shared an inspiring message of hope and community.
“Medicine and surgery can only go so far to heal the body but music has this incredible power of touching and healing the soul,” Francois said. “And that's why I gravitated toward music. And for you all, whatever your superpower — might be bass fishing. But whatever it is, it allows you to connect to someone out there.”
Francois met Tommy G when he was 12 or 13. He asked his brother and him to join an acapella group outside of the church parking lot because they were down a singer. Francois recalls not thinking he could sing but his brother said yes.
“What drew me to music growing up is that the brightest days and the darkest days, there's always something that a song can give that sometimes words alone [can not] and this next song [Everything's Gonna be Alright] is a reminder that sometimes if someone needs help, someone needs a bit of inspiration, a bit of courage, you might not have what they need and you can always share them encouragement, you can always share a bit of love.”
