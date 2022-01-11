A candlelight prayer will be held Tuesday night in honor of a missing 21-year-old Tyler man who was last seen almost three weeks ago.
Loved ones and supporters will gather on the downtown Tyler square from 6 to 7 p.m. to raise awareness for the safe return of Marcus Daniel Rodriguez, according to a Facebook page titled Bring Marcus Home.
He was last seen on Dec. 23 at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Old Jacksonville Highway. At the time, he was wearing a dark-colored t-shirt with an orange and white graphic on the front and blue jean shorts, police said.