Tuesday Smith County Commissioners began discussing the first steps of redistricting after receiving new Census data.
Claudia Russell, an attorney at Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, LLP, of Austin, gave the assessment report to the commissioners during the open court session.
In 2010, Smith County had a population of 209,714 and has grown to 233,479, an increase of 11.33%. Data also showed that some precincts grew more than others, leaving Precinct 4 with the lowest population and Precinct 1 the largest.
Precinct 1 is 10.98% over deviation with a population of 64,780 voters while Precinct 4 is 10.51% under deviation with a voter population of 52,238. Ideally there would be close to 58,370 votes.
Overall, the deviation for current commissioners precincts overall is 21.49% and the goal is to be below 10%. Population differences greater than 10% across the precincts is prohibited by the United States Constitution.
In the coming weeks commissioners will work to make sure each precinct has equal representation and to comply with the federal law.
When redrawing the precinct, several things have to be taken into consideration such as no racial gerrymandering, maintaining communities of interest in a single precinct, compact and contiguous territories and currently elected officials need to remain in thot current percents, said Russel.
The process will begin with the current boundaries so the current precincts will not be completely redrawn, she said. The redrawing will be done live during the commissioners court meetings at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 and Oct. 26.
“We don’t want to draw the maps completely over,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “We just start where we can most narrowly tailor and fit.”
The public will also have the opportunity to offer input at these meetings and on Nov. 2 when the final map is expected to be adopted.
More information and a presentation about redistricting in Smith County can be found at www.smith-county.com/government/elected-officials/commissioners-court/county-seat-coalition/redistricting