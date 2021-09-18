The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday will discuss the next steps in possibly appointing an interim Smith County Precinct 2 constable after the former officeholder was removed.
Joshua Black was removed from office on Friday after he was sentenced to six months in the Smith County Jail for official oppression. Also, a part of his sentence is a $4,000 fine.
Black was found guilty of using his power to provide a woman with supervised visitation services to see her child in exchange for sexual favors. Those offenses occurred around July 31, 2020, according to the Nov. 5, 2020, indictments.
In a statement Friday, the commissioners court said a possible appointment of an interim Precinct 2 constable will be discussed during its regular court session on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Smith County Courthouse Annex.
The agenda states the court, in closed executive session, will review the authority and required actions necessary under the Texas Local Government Code regarding the Smith County Precinct 2 Constable's Office.
After the executive session, the court will consider action regarding the employment of the constable role.
Black's bond for the oppression charge was set at $500,000, which 114th District Court Judge Austin Reeve Jackson said was appropriate to protect the community and the victims in the oppression case.
Black operates a company, Supervised Visitation Services of Tyler, dedicated to facilitating visitations for divorced or separated parents.
Text message creenshots presented depicted requests for sex in exchange for payment toward supervised visitation services.
Black called the screenshots of texts between him and the woman “embarrassing” joking and flirtatious behavior during an interview with Texas Ranger Nic Castle, who investigated the complaint against Black last year.
Black was elected to a four-year term as Precinct 2 constable last November. He was appointed in 2019 to fill the seat vacated by Andy Dunklin, who became the Precinct 2 justice of the peace, according to the county website.
Black is also charged with two counts of prostitution in the Smith County Court at Law No. 2, and another official oppression charge in the 114th District Court. The first prostitution charge is set to go to trial on Sept. 27.
The most recent indictments for oppression and prostitution were filed on Sept. 9 this year in connection with another victim, according to the Smith County District Attorney's Office.