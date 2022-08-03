Commissioners have approved the Smith County 911 Emergency Communications District budget for 2022-23.
The district administers a county-wide 911 system and is managed by a board of managers.
Bill Morales, director of Smith County 911, said the system is required to submit its operating budget and receive approval from the county and from the majority of the cities within the district.
The district's budget is “pretty standard,” Morales said. Smith County 911 operates from a budget of about $2 million, the majority of which goes toward its network.
Morales said the district buys circuits from major cellphone and telephone companies to create a secure, private network; sets aside Public Safety Answering Points funding to help small cities; sets aside funding for training of dispatchers and continued education; and more.
He said the district's budget is split, with one portion approved Tuesday by commissioners.
The other half of the budget is included in the GIS (Geographic Information System) Consortium, Morales said. The other members of the consortium are the Smith County Appraisal District, the city of Tyler and Smith County.
The Smith County 911 Emergency Communications District provides all aerial photography and map layers that make up maps of Tyler and Smith County to the GIS Consortium.
Commissioners on Tuesday also approved awarding a contract to SCI Construction for $434,290 for remodeling of the Smith County District Attorney's Office.
The initial estimated cost of the project was $650,000. The project is being paid for with federal coronavirus relief funding.