The Smith County Commissioners ratified a letter of support for the I-20 Corridor Long-Distance Passenger Rail Connection and East Texas Council of Governments grant application to the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development Program for funding to assist with the continued development of the I-20 Corridor passenger rail route.
This proposed project would allow Amtrak passenger railway service between Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta, Georgia. The current goal is to connect the track from Marshall to Meridian, Miss.
In spring 2022, the commissioners originally approved their support for the project; the purpose of the item on Tuesday was for Judge Franklin to sign a letter stating the support.
The Commissioners Court also voted to approve a tax refund of $2,500.
“This is a situation where we received a check for a little over $20,000,” said Gary Barber, tax Assessor-Collector for Smith County. “The coupons they sent in, they only owed a little over $4,000, and we have contacted the company countless times, we left messages, they will not return our phone calls.
“So, there’s a $16,000 refund. And we don’t know if there’s another property or not, we’ve done everything we could. I’ve checked previous ownerships, I’ve done business names. We’ve done everything we could so it would be best to just refund this money.”
“How often does this happen?” asked John Moore, Smith County Commissioner, Precinct 2.
“It happens,” Barber said. “This is just a big mistake, it looks like. Occasionally, we’ll have people that double pay accounts. It’s an absolute double payment, I can refund without (commissioners court) approval but anything over $2,500, I have to come to court to get it approved.”