Smith County residents will get to take one free trip to the landfill during the annual Smith Countywide Cleanup, set for April.
“I would like as many as Smith County to participate as possible,” said Deputy Tommy Goodman.
After approval from Commissioners Court, Smith County Sheriff's Office Environmental Crimes Unit and Commissioners Court are once again offering the Countywide Cleanup program, which allows residents to take one truck-load of bulky items (3 cubic yards of solid waste) to the Greenwood Farms Landfill for free.
“It seems like (participation) gets better every year,” Goodman said. “But my partner and I have noticed that trash on the roadsides have increased. It’s just not a good idea to put items on the side of the road.”
During County Government Month, one voucher per resident is available in-person only at the Courthouse Annex, 200 E. Ferguson in Tyler, or any of the Justice of the Peace/Constable Offices throughout the County.
The vouchers can be used beginning Saturday, April 1, through Saturday, May 6 but they will not be made available until the week prior.
Greenwood Farms Landfill is located at 12920 Farm-to-Market Road 2767, Tyler. It is seven miles east of Loop 323, off of Old Kilgore Highway.
The landfill charges to take mattresses. The Smith County Voucher includes only one free mattress. Additional mattresses will cost $50 at the landfill.
Items not accepted: hazardous waste, pesticides, herbicides, solvents, gasoline, oils, acid, batteries, asbestos, wet paint, freon, whole tires, televisions, computers, refrigerators and freezers.
The Greenwood Farms Landfill is open from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Its phone number is 800-678-7274.
The vouchers are available to be picked up by Smith County residents at the following locations:
· The Annex Building, (first floor offices) 200 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler
· Precinct 1 Constable: 308 E. Ferguson in Tyler
· Precinct 2 JP/Constable: 15405 Highway 155 South in Noonday
· Precinct 3 JP/Constable: 313 E. Duval Street in Troup
· Precinct 4 JP/Constable: 14152 Highway 155 North in Winona
· Precinct 5 JP/Constable: 2616 S. Main Street in Lindale