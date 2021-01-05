The Smith County Commissioners Court approved a contract on Tuesday to bring comprehensive and streamlined inmate health services to the Smith County Jail.
The three-year renewable contract was awarded to Turn Key Health Clinics for a monthly cost of $238,691. The services include both dental and X-rays.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said bringing on Turn Key will be beneficial to the jail as there will be seven additional medical employees. More staff will allow for a full-time medical worker to be stationed at the Low-Risk Facility, also known as the North Jail.
“I think we were exposed to quite a bit of liability out there (Low-Risk Facility) by not having a medical personnel staff,” Smith said. “They were requiring us to have to transfer them downtown when they got sick. That’s a great help to us. It’s also a great help to us to combine the X-rays and the dental, which we had separate contracts on.”
Smith noted there’s also no longer a cap on pharmaceuticals for the jail. He said Turn Key is also looking at ways to streamline the medical process in the jail.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said this contract will help add substantive care for inmates.
According to Turn Key Health’s website, the medical clinic’s teams oversee day-to-day health care operations in correctional facilities with populations from 25 to 2,000 inmates. The clinic is based out of Oklahoma City, Okla. and provides its services in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, New Mexico and Colorado.
“Our regional focus helps to assure our clients that the highest standards of care will be met without incurring unnecessary costs that are often associated with national corporations,” the Turn Key Health website states.
Also in court, commissioners approved the extension of employee COVID-19 testing through an agreement between Smith County and Dr. Gary White.
Moran explained the agreement that costs the county $5,000 expired on Dec. 31, and with the renewal White will continue to oversee the testing at the same price for six months.
He said a doctor’s involvement is required for this cheaper in-house testing for employees through the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Fire Marshal Jay Brooks requested that the county’s COVID-19 testing be cut down to one day per week. He said county employees could use the free testing sites in the area for other days.
Moran said the testing from the county is a way of giving convenience to the employees, and he supported the one day per week suggestion from Brooks.
“We want to see if we can do it just one day a week and still accommodate the needs of the employees,” Moran said. “If we can’t, we may go back. We’re going to try to give Marshal Brooks’ office a little bit of reprieve from doing that so often.”
Brooks said the office needs a little bit of a break at this time due to an “increased caseload that’s become problematic with us.” He said the staff has to pack up to a remote location to perform the testing activities.
The fire marshal’s office is looking at Wednesday for the day to provide COVID-19 testing through the county, Brooks said.
Moran noted that moving to one day per week will not curtail the Smith County Jail COVID-19 testing for jail employees and inmates.
Commissioners also received an update regarding the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which expired on Dec. 31. After the new year, employees will have to use their own paid time off to take leave related to COVID-19.
Commissioners approved a resolution proclaiming this Saturday as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Day in Smith County in recognition of the organization’s 113th anniversary.