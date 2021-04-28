RUSK – Memorial Day is just around the corner and that means the Rusk Fair on the Square is coming to town. New Rusk Chamber of Commerce General Manager Josie Fox, who started last August, vows not to disappoint with a bigger and better event in 2021.
This year marks the 33rd year the chamber has hosted the event and, true to its name, it is held in downtown Rusk around the courthouse square on May 29.
Several new events have been added to the festivities including a 5K Warrior Run with proceeds going to benefit the Military Veterans Peer Network. Fox will be meeting with new Rusk Police Chief Jeremy Black to finalize the running route in the next week, and she looks forward to working with him.
“I’m really excited to collaborate with him. We are both new to the event so it will be fun to navigate that process,” Fox said.
In addition, there will be Health Alley – a block dedicated to health vendors, wellness screenings and other medical and wellness information orchestrated by Jennifer Clakley, a car show and pet parade with the winner of the parade receiving a one-of-a-kind painting of their pet from local artist Michelle Filer.
Also new to the event this year will be the Go Texan section. Fox explained this addition was made possible through a grant the Chamber received with the help of Rusk Librarian Amy Rhinehart.
“We qualified for a Go Texan grant to help with the costs of the event. Part of the stipulations for the grant is to provide Go Texan vendors with a special section. A Go Texan vendor is any vendor that provides a Texas made product; soap, pottery, jams/jellies, etc.," Fox said. “Being awarded this grant is allowing us to add some of the new items as well as ensure that we had funding for marketing and essential need items.”
Back by popular demand will be a cornhole tournament.
“This was a crowd pleaser during our Hometown Christmas Experience last year, so we wanted to bring it back for Fair on the Square," Fox said. “It will be a double elimination tournament with the winning team taking home 60% of the entry fees.”
In keeping with tradition, the event will also include several arts and crafts vendors along with live performances from local entertainment including Dan McMahon, Cindy Grayson, Ian Chandler and Sean Christopher.
For more information, contact the Rusk Chamber of Commerce by emailing info@ruskchamber.com or call 903.683.4242.