Dozens gathered Thursday at Bergfeld Park in Tyler to share songs, scripture readings and more as part of National Day of Prayer events.
The theme of this year's National Day of Prayer ceremony in Tyler, sponsored by the Reformation House of Prayer, was exalting the Lord in the city, county, state and nation.
National Day of Prayer is held annually on the first Thursday in May and invites people to pray for the nation. The observance was created in 1952 by Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman, according to the National Day of Prayer website.
“I think (prayer) can just really dissolve some of the evil around us,” said Karen Miller, a founder of the Reformation House of Prayer. “We just exalt the Lord here and pray that He is higher than anything that's trying to bring people down and bring our nation down.”
She said there is a lot of anxiety and fear in the nation, and National Day of Prayer is a way to find peace.
“I believe that there are more results from prayer than we realize,” Miller said.
People from all types of backgrounds come together to worship God on this day, Miller said. Being able to hold an event such as this in Tyler and other places around the nation unifies people and is something to be grateful for, she added.
“It feels like a real unified thing across the nation, and we really need unity,” Miller said. “There's so much power in unity.”
Attendee Cathey Berner said one of her favorite parts about National Day of Prayer is seeing how it pulls people together and “connects (God’s) kids everywhere.”
“God is so worthy to be exalted,” she said. “I am just very grateful for community because that's His heart, that we be one, that we come together as one.”
Miller said it takes lots of work and preparation to set prepare for the National Day of Prayer event, but seeing the results are worth it.
“It's a lot of work to get everything set up, but it's always a rich day,” she said. “I call it a rich day and a unifying day.”