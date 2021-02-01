Talk is cheap. Work is hard.
When it comes to healing our country of the pains and errors of the past that impact the reality of life today, the words come easy, but getting results takes intentional effort.
Just a week ago, the nation celebrated the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In his historic “I Have A Dream” speech 58 years ago, the Civil Rights leader reminded Americans of the “fierce urgency of Now.” On that hot and humid day at the March on Washington on August 18, 1963, Dr. King eloquently articulated that the time is “Now” to “make real the promises of democracy. Now is the time to lift our nation from the quicksands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood.”
Two weeks ago on January 6, 2021, a day that will be remembered as one of the worst days in American history, disgruntled extremists and homegrown terrorists executed a violent attack figuratively and literally on democracy. Attempting to interrupt the democratic process of certifying electoral votes validating the election of a new President of the United States, their efforts proved futile. The Democratic process had been delayed, but it was not denied. Hours after Vice-President Mike Pence, Congressional leaders and lawmakers were rushed to safety, they emerged more determined than ever to continue doing the job their constituents had elected them to do; working into the wee hours of the morning to finish the job they had started!
I sat in shock as men and women stormed the U.S. Capitol, breaking windows, smashing historic doors, trashing Congressional offices and even desecrating the inner chambers where the Senators and Representatives, elected “by the people, for the people” legislate the laws of our land.
When I was a Capitol Hill reporter for McClendon News Service, owned by the legendary Sarah McClendon, native Tylerite and White House Correspondent for 15 U.S. Presidents, I was always respectful of the monumental symbolism the U.S. Capitol represented each time I entered the majestic landmark, in all of its magnificent splendor. I have always considered the U.S. Capitol to be a sacred place, hallowed and a building worthy of respect by all who enter in. The Founding Fathers and Mothers in Statuary Hall, ever present, keeping a “watchful eye” on the daily activities, no doubt had to shed “tears from their eyes” and their “hearts had to sink” when they saw deranged and terribly misguided men and women gleefully ransack, trash and totally desecrate the nation’s seat of government. Their heads had to “hang” in disbelief as crazed men and women acted like hoodlums, committing crime after crime, behaving lawlessly, attacking Capitol Police officers, stealing Congressional furniture, etc. I could not believe my eyes.
True Americans know how unpatriotic and unlawful it is to violently participate in an Insurrection and storm the nation’s Capitol building, leaving five (5) people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. In spite of the physical damage to the U.S. Capitol and the pain in the hearts and souls of “true” Americans were able to see a beautiful U.S. Capitol on Inauguration Day thanks to the Architect of the Capitol employees and the U.S. Capitol Grounds staff.
In his first opportunity to speak to Americans as the most powerful leader in the Western hemisphere, President Joe Biden came prepared to deliver on his campaign promise of “restoring the soul of the nation.”
After summarizing the litany of challenges facing the country, President Biden said that finding solutions “requires so much more than words.” It requires “unity.” The new Commander-in-Chief referenced President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. “When he put pen to paper,” Lincoln said, “ ‘if my name ever goes down in history, it’ll be for this act, and my whole soul is in it.’”
President Biden said his “whole soul” was in it. “Bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation and I ask every American to join me in this cause.”
My fellow American, I ask you today, “Is your ‘whole soul’ in it?
Indeed, Americans must realize we cannot fight each other, but rather those “foes we face”---in the words of President Biden: “Anger, resentment, hatred, extremism, lawlessness, violence, disease, joblessness and hopelessness.”
The 46th President shared his vision of a unified America that benefits everyone and it can become a reality if Americans are united — not divided:
“We can right wrongs, we can put people to work in good jobs, we can teach our children in safe schools. We can rebuild the middle class, and make work secure. We can secure racial justice and we can make America once again the leading force for good in the world.”
While millions of Americans were listening to President Biden’s challenge to unify and accomplish great things, viewers had no idea who and what was about to follow.
Who knew that a beautiful, gifted and talented Black woman, with just 22 years on the planet, would mesmerize, inspire and motivate millions of viewers around the world to have hope for a better tomorrow?
Amanda Gorman is her name and I guarantee you that you will hear it again and again and again. Gorman rose above her competition to become the first National Youth Poet Laureate at age 17. With a crimson “crown” sitting atop her bejeweled black twists and cloaked in a bright yellow dress coat, Gorman was a ray of sunshine in a cold winter season, both naturally and politically.
The Harvard University graduate took ownership of the privileged opportunity she had to let the viewers of the Inauguration know the condition of the nation called America, in her poem entitled, “The Hill We Climb”:
“Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished.”
With a brilliant, rhythmic cadence, coupled with graceful gestures, Gorman poetically explained how the country can become complete:
“We close the divide because we know to put our future first, we must first put our differences aside.”
With poise, grace and sparkling confidence, Gorman let Americans know that everyone has an obligation to do his or her part to make life better.
“It’s because being American is more than a pride we inherit.
It’s the past we step into and how we repair it.”
Gorman, who plans to run for U.S. President in 2036, let the audience know that democracy will always be the foundation on which the country is established.
“But while democracy can be periodically delayed,
it can never be permanently defeated.”
She reminded her listeners that the focus must be on the future.
“We will not march back to what was,
But move to what shall be.”
The powerful words of Dr. King, President Biden and Poet Gorman, let us know that as Americans, “Nothing is impossible---it just hasn’t been done before,” a message God gave me in July 1998 that still rings true today.
My fellow Americans, we can do this.
Talk is cheap. Work is hard.
Let us, therefore, join hands and “climb this hill” together.
With faith in God, newfound trust in each other and sheer determination, we will see the Promised Land ....in America.
(Quantalane R. Henry is a career educator, professional journalist, motivational speaker and Evangelist. She is the Founder of Break-The-Chains Deliverance Ministries and can be contacted at P.O. Box 5206, Tyler, TX 75712-5206 or henryquantalane@gmail.com. Bryson Boyd-Mayfield contributed to this column)