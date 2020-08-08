I’ve only been in Texas for four days, now.
And in Tyler, for even less time than that.
So I never had the chance to meet Dreak Scott.
But I wish I had.
I was sitting at a new desk, somehow already littered with a mess of Post-it Notes and uncapped pens, when I heard a coworker gasp his name.
She’d just gotten news of his passing.
And, already, the community was rallying in his memory.
Hundreds of donors, many of them anonymous, wished to honor him, and his legacy.
And so they offered their support in the best way they knew how.
Mere hours after his death, they’d met the first of a several-thousand-dollar GoFundMe goal.
Over time, that goal has only changed, and grown, again and again.
Because so many friends, family and loved ones continue to send their love.
“Dreak did not have a mean bone in his body,” they said.
And though I didn’t know Dreak Scott, though I had never met him, and never would, I believed them.
Because when I first see who they speak of, I’m looking at an image painted by the computer pixels, and the man behind the screen is all smiles.
He has the words “Faith” and “Believe” tattooed on each of his shoulders.
And he has kindness in his eyes.
When I hear his voice, captured forever on a 12-minute-and-49-second episode for The Tyler Loop, he sounds kind, too.
He’s talking to an audience, and they chuckle softly as he speaks of his first fight, his first kiss, and his first football.
When he talks of biscuits and gravy and the “panny cakes” he and his brother loved to eat at grandma’s, I smile.
And my heart aches when he says “We seen a lot of things that I don’t think we were supposed to see.”
The domestic violence, the mental and physical abuse he and his brother endured, all of it was tough, he said.
But, “It didn’t change our hearts. It didn’t change the way we thought.”
Not even when he came home from football practice one day to see a cop outside his door.
Not even when the officer said, “Do you know Dreak Scott?”
Or when Dreak said, “Yea, I know Dreak Scott ... I think he’s still at football practice.”
It turned out his little brother, Kyle, was having an asthma attack.
Dreak got there to save him, just in time.
And the brothers, untrusting of the police and not knowing what to expect, cried together through what came next.
Though they were separated over the years, he and his brother remained together at heart.
And always, they reminded one another, “We all we got.”
Because, “We were all we had, and that’ll still never change.”
So as I sit here, typing, I think of Dreak and his family and of you and yours.
And I beg you to take his words not lightly.
“We all we got,” he said.
And he meant it.
I mean it, too.
So please, have heart, and be kind.
These moments we share are fleeting.
We never know when they’ll be gone.
And, just as Dreak said, they’re all we got.
May he always rest in peace.
(Jessica Dillon is the managing editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph. She can be reached at jdillon@tylerpaper.com)
Editor's Note: This is the link to the GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-dreak-scott?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR2JIb5gcWvl-zE8XYAOc4wz2Fjq1EGA8ezFrCZNvIFWCfwQsDKFZdLCiHM