The Bullard softball program had never reached the Texas UIL State Championship, and blowing a lead and losing Friday afternoon, the end of the season was one loss away.
The 20-game win streak since spring break was over. Maybe the season-ending losses of senior pitcher Ariel Matula and junior Emma Lambert were too much, as the team was relying on a freshman-sophomore pitching duo and just two seniors.
This was a team that lost their head coach, Megan Dobrinski to cancer in August of 2019.
As the team slept on Saturday morning, they were going to wake up to face the red-hot Aubrey team in Grand Saline.
Instead of an alarm clock, the 17 girls in the Bullard softball group text message chat woke up to a message.
“It’s eight in the morning and our group chat was blowing up,” senior second baseman Claire Cannon said. “The text said, ‘let’s go!.’ Then ‘it’s time, it’s OUR time.’ We hate to lose, we hate the feeling, but I feel like we needed it, we needed to re-group and build ourselves back up again.”
The other senior is shortstop Gabby Nichols.
She saw the emotion in the texts.
Claire had a well-thought out response.
“Play for each other,” Claire said. She knew the age and grade differences on the team, she knew players were pushed into different positions and there were doubts after barely winning game one in extra innings then blowing a lead the night before.
Suddenly, Claire and Gabby were no longer the vocal senior captains.
The phone dings.
“We are playing for you seniors.”
“It’s not over for ya’ll.”
That was all the seniors needed to hear. The team played flawless defense. They batted around against one of the best teams in the state. And a freshman pitcher struck the last batter out to finish off a complete game 12-4 victory.
“I remember when I was an underclassmen and I would have done anything for those seniors. And for those underclassmen to do the same thing and have that mindset, to work hard, because it was the seniors last year it will touch your heart .. that will touch your heart,” Gabby said. “They didn’t say “I got three more years, it’s ok,’ they really understand this is our last year. I have eight more days of softball. Then this glove, this bat, this bag ... “
Claire said that was emotional.
“Me and Gabby got heartfelt. We said, ‘We know ya’ll are here for us and ya’ll aren’t just going through the motions, ya’ll are just here, ya’ll want to play for us’ and it was definitely heartfelt,” she said.
The freshman pitcher Anistyn Foster, who struck out eight and walked just two said, “ know who we are and trusted everything we prepared for. We spend hours and hours, we spent days and literally nights ... Everything we’ve done has been to prepare for this since we’ve been little girls.”
Gabby laughs at this statement because she knows the truth. When position players are relaxing after dinner, pitchers are throwing. When position players are playing other sports, pitchers are throwing. When games get rained out, pitchers are throwing. Gabby appreciated the dedication.
“She busted her butt in the circle and did everything she could,” Claire said. “She deserved that last strikeout, we were back there helping her out (defensively), but I mean she earned it 100%.”
Then there’s sophomore Kylie Pate who had just eight hits in district. It won’t show up in the final score, but Pate going 4-for-5 out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup was as clutch as anything that happened on Saturday.
When asked what will be in the group chat, Cannon laughed and said, “we won’t make that public!”
What is public is the celebration that took place with zero words but a ton of emotion.
Foster struck out the last batter, and usually a team will rush the pitcher. Foster rushed the catcher, Teagan Graul and the mob of underclassmen joined, from the bench to the outfield.
For some reason, the seniors froze. Gabby and Claire were still standing in their positions. Claire threw her glove in the air and ran at Gabby, who didn’t see her Bullard teammate, but rather Claire still wearing that ice cream-stained Full Throttle travel jersey from age 9.
“That feeling and look Claire and I gave each other, until we win state, I won’t feel that type of love again ... that was one of the craziest moments ever. The past four years we’ve been through a lot,” Gabby said. “She is my teammate, my neighbor, my best friend. We have a connection like no others.
“At 12, we knew we had something special. Then at 14, we were so ready for high school. We felt no one could beat our middle infield duo and we were unstoppable,” Gabby added.
Then she pointed toward heaven and said “I know Coach D is looking down right now and. ... there are no words.”
Bullard coach Julie Murry had the impossible emotional task of taking the program over. After hugging friends and fans and doing multiple interviews, Gabby mentioned Murry and each member of the coaching staff and their contributions. She said it is the greatest staff she has ever played for.
Gabby said, “Our loss Friday night was a big defining moment. We haven’t lost a game since spring break. Coach Murry came to us and said “Ya’ll are my dogs and I wouldn’t want to go into battle with anybody else.’ That did it.
Thanks to the staff and the support of parents and players, Bullard is packing for Austin and the state final four.
And Gabby and Claire extended their stay on the group chat.
(John Anderson, a news and sports columnist, is the editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph. He can be reached at janderson@tylerpaper.com)
