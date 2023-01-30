East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said.
The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
“It is going to be cold and it’s going to be nasty,” NWS Shreveport Meteorologist Aaron Stevens said.
Much of East Texas is anticipated to receive 2 to 4 inches of rain.
Freezing rain happens when rain falls through cold temperatures at or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, and occurs when the layer of freezing air is so thin that the raindrops do not have enough time to freeze before reaching the ground.
“This can look like anywhere between a snowflake or an ice pellet,” Stevens said. “It creates a frozen ground immediately on contact.”
Structures such as bridges and overpasses are usually the first to freeze, creating risky driving conditions.
“This creates dangerous, dangerous roads to drive on,” Stevens said. “People need to either slow down while driving, or don’t drive if they don’t have to.”
The Texas Department of Transportation was busy Monday getting ahead of the winter storm forecast by preparing roadways around the eight-county Tyler district. The pre-treatment of bridges and other roadway areas susceptible to wind and ice began early Monday morning.
Interstate 20 and other major roadways will be pre-treated with a brine solution consisting of salt and water designed to prevent ice and snow from sticking to surfaces, according to TxDOT. The process is a fast-moving mobile operation with minimal impacts to traffic.
Drivers should allow a safe traveling distance between their vehicles and the mobile convoys distributing the pre-treatment materials.
Crews have readied equipment and materials to treat other roadways as warranted. Coordination efforts with local municipalities and law enforcement are also underway. TxDOT works closely with NWS have the best available information preparing for a winter weather storm.
Road closures and other conditions are posted and updated as necessary at DriveTexas.org.
With freezing rain in the forecast not only hitting the roads creating dangerous travel conditions, but also potentially damaging to trees and powerlines.
“The impact could cause a lot of power outages,” Stevens said.
Additionally, residents of Gregg County should be wary of a river flood warning in effect until 3:25 p.m. Wednesday at the Rabbit Creek at Kilgore. The river was expected to rise Monday night with minor flooding through the next couple days, according to NWS.
A river flood warning for the Sabine River is also in effect for Panola, Harrison, Rusk and Gregg counties through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks and drivers should not pass through flooded areas. Also, oil field operations in and near the floodplain will be affected and steps should be taken to secure petroleum equipment, according to NWS.
Stevens said residents of East Texas should be prepared to stay inside their homes for the next two days if possible, and to also be careful of how you stay warm.
People should not bring generators inside the house as fumes produce carbon monoxide in the air -- a situation that can turn deadly, he warns.
“Next to car accidents on the road, carbon monoxide is the most (common) casualty for this type of weather,” Stevens said.
A colorless, odorless gas, carbon monoxide does not take long to take effect, so it is recommended to keep generators outside the home.
The chance of warmer weather won’t occur this week as it is expected to be raining through Thursday, with temperatures not getting above freezing.
The high Tuesday in Tyler will be 33 with a low of 32. Rain and freezing rain are predicted at 100 percent throughout the day and night. Longview is expected to see a high of 34 and a low of 33 Tuesday. The warmest day this week will be Friday when temperatures start to warm up for the weekend, with a high near 54 in both Tyler and Longview.
The weekend will continue with warmer temperatures and sunnier skies, with highs in the 50s Saturday and low-60s Sunday.