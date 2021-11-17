A cold front was expected to come through the Tyler area this evening, dropping temperatures quickly, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
The area has been experiencing high temperatures in the 80s, which is unusual for this time of year, said Brad Bryant, science and operations officer with the weather service.
“It’s very warm for the date, and with the cold front coming through, it’ll bring temps back down pretty sharply after tonight,” he said.
Temperatures on Thursday night are expected to fall into the 30s, which will be “one of the cooler nights we’ve had this year,” Bryant said.
By daybreak Friday. temperatures are expected to be around 50 degrees with the wind making it feel a bit cooler, Bryant said. Highs for Friday will be in the lower 60s.
A weekend warmup is expected, with highs in the upper 70s before another cold front comes through Sunday afternoon to evening, he said.
The pattern of temperatures cooling down and warming up is typical for this time of year, Bryant added.
Chances for rain will remain low, Bryant said.
Light showers are possible this evening, but “it’s not looking extremely promising for a whole lot of rain,” he said.