Code Ninjas Tyler on Friday celebrated its ribbon cutting and prepared for its grand opening set for Saturday.
Code Ninjas Tyler is owned by Chris and Ashley Smith, who have both had careers in technology, including multiple NASA projects. One project, Juno, is in orbit around Jupiter right now.
The idea for the project began with the need for the couple’s children to have an environment where they could learn about programming and engineering, and more specifically for their daughters to have a place to learn more about these male-dominated STEM fields.
Code Ninjas teaches kids to program video games, as well as builds a foundation in various programming languages that they can apply to any type of project. They get to build their video games in a fun, technologically challenging, STEM environment.
Ashley Smith said the program teaches children who to find solutions to larger problems by breaking them down.
“It teaches them to take a large problem like publishing a game to the app store, something they will do as they complete their black belt, and break it down into smaller more manageable problems that can easily be accomplished,” Smith said.
The mission of Code Ninjas is “Empowering tomorrow’s innovators to thrive in a digital future through fun, immersive environments.” Kids will be able to learn to code, build their own video games, and they will gain problem-solving and critical thinking skills in a fun and safe environment.
Code Ninjas has locations in the United States, Canada, and the UK. The company provides convenient drop-in hours on weeknights and weekends that allow busy parents the opportunity to provide their children with this unique and exciting experience.
Code Ninjas Tyler’s grand opening will be held on April 23 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 8926 S Broadway Ave. Suite 172. There will be STEM games, tours, food trucks, door prizes and more.
For more information, visit the Code Ninjas Tyler Facebook page.