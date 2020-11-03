centerpiece
Click here for the latest national and local election results and news
We have a website set up that is grabbing the latest national election news as well as updating local stories.
The page automatically updates with local stories.
From Smith County at 2:30 p.m.
There have been 7,785 ballots cast so far today Smith County as of 2:20 p.m. Here are the voting numbers by location so far:
First Baptist Church Gresham: 162
First Baptist Whitehouse: 196
Arp First Baptist: 242
TJ Austin Elementary: 84
Bell Elementary: 330
Bethel Bible Church: 82
Bullard Southern Baptist: 261
Cameron Jarvis Library in Troup: 242
Chapel Hill Fire Department: 288
Crossbrand Cowboy Church: 153
Dayspring Methodist: 200
Dover Baptist Church: 110
Flint Baptist Church: 260
Glass Recreation Center: 144
Heritage Building: 320
Hideaway: 188
Jones Elementary: 129
Juvenile Services: 72
Kinzie Community Center in Lindale: 482
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church: 134
New Harmony: 95
Noonday Community Center: 351
Old Tyler Airport: 156
Red Springs Fire Department: 112
Soma Church: 424
St. Louis Baptist Church: 190
St. Violet Baptist Church: 116
Starville Church of the Living God: 308
TASCA in Whitehouse: 271
The Hub: 485
Three Lakes Middle School: 239
Tyler Senior Center: 80
UT Ornelas Center: 373
Victor Kay Gymnasium in Winona: 175
WorkHub: 331
