In a story about the COVID-19 numbers in Smith County on Page 3A in Thursday’s print edition, the amount of cumulative cases within Smith County was incorrectly stated owing to a NET Health typographical error. As of Wednesday, the amount of cases was 3,359.

Tags

Reporter

I came to the Tyler Morning Telegraph in September 2019. I report on crime, courts, breaking news and various events in Tyler and East Texas.

Recommended for you