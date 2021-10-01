From Oct. 4 to Oct. 31 the City of Tyler will be temporarily converting its water disinfectant process to free chlorine.
“What it does, it kind of produces a clean slate in the water distribution system,” Kate Dietz, director of utilities, said
Tyler typically uses chloramines (a combination of free chlorine and ammonia) to disinfect drinking water, according to the City of Tyler. During the conversion process, ammonia will be removed from the system leaving just free chlorine.
The process is an annual, preventative maintenance measure Tyler has been doing since 2014, Dietz said. Only using free chlorine eliminates potential issues that can occur with chloramine such as nitrification caused by ammonia.
As chloramine makes its way through the system, the free chlorine and ammonia can potentially dissociate, Dietz said. Ammonia on its own can cause nitrification, reducing residuals which protect the water source and keep it disinfected for use.
“It’s not a response or based on anything,” she said. “It’s preventative and we do it to maintain our water quality in our system,” she said.
While there are generally no changes in water quality and it is still safe to drink, people could notice taste and odor changes and slight discoloration, according to the city.
Discoloration and odor is due to the increased oxidation from chlorine, Dietz said. It will oxidize some metals that were dissolved in the water, but it is still safe to drink.
She added that people are mainly told this so they do not ruin a load of laundry. If discoloration is seen, it is best to run water in your home until it has cleared, Dietz said.
The city will conduct directional flushing and routine water quality monitoring to remove iron particles from the water lines and maintain high quality water, but some discoloration may still be seen, according to the city.
Flushing will also help convert the system entirely to free chlorine, Dietz said.
Flushing could lead to pressure drops, but these drops are typically short lived and not a sign of public health risk , according to the city.
It is common practice to maintain high water quality in the system by separating chloramines back to free chlorine, according to the city. Both the Environmental Protection Agency and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality support this process as necessary and effective.
During the conversion process, water can be safely consumed, but dialysis patients should talk with their physician before the process begins to see if pretreatment adjustments are necessary for their dialysis equipment, according to the city.
This is a precautionary measure as most dialysis equipment is equipped with charcoal filters to remove chlorine and chloramines. The city has notified local hospitals and dialysis clinics in advance of this disinfectant conversion.
Changes may need to be made to the water pre-treatment process for fish and aquariums as well, according to the city.
At the end of the conversion period, the city will convert the disinfection process back to using chloramines. For more information about this process call Tyler Water Utilities Service Center at (903) 531-1285 or visit https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/tyler-water-utilities