The Tyler City Council will consider options to improve safety on the Grande Boulevard reverse curve.
The council on Wednesday was presented with results and recommendations from an engineering study on the curve, which has a history of wrecks.
The study by C.T. Brannon Corp. began in August, said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams.
“We took a little longer on the study just because we wanted to make sure we took an objective look at things, that we knew what the contributing causes were,” he said.
Between 2011 and 2020, the Grande reverse curve had about 57 crashes, Williams said. Studies showed this was a combination of people who were driving distracted and those who did not realize a curve was there. When coming out of the curve, there also is a potential to hydroplane in wet conditions, he added.
Daily, about 19,000 people drive on Grande, Williams said. While this is “much” lower than the approximately 40,000 daily drivers on Broadway Avenue, it is still considered a high-traffic area. And traffic will only continue to increase along with Tyler’s population, he said.
“We want to improve the safety for our residents of Tyler,” Williams said.
After studying the crash history and possible measures to improve the stretch of road, several options are being considered.
Williams said the recommendation is leaving the alignment of the curve as is; adding LED chevron signing; adding new retroreflective raised pavement markings; milling old pavement and installing new pavement; installing high friction surface treatment throughout the curve; and relocating an existing electricity tower on the east end of the curve.
These changes would cost about $1.1 million and be paid for through the city's Half Cent Sales Tax fund for capital improvements.
Another option is total reconstruction of the curve, including relocation of the electricity tower.
The addition of LED signage would make the curb more visible during the day and night, Williams said. The surface treatment for additional friction would help keep the road safe during wet conditions, which is when a lot of wrecks have occurred.
Right now, the electricity tower makes the road seem like it continues going straight rather than curving when traveling from the west, Williams said. This is due to its large size causing a “visual continuity” and partially blocking the view of the curve.
After presenting these options, the next step is to get council approval at a later date. All of the contracts will then be put together and brought back before the council.
Williams said his hope is to see approval of the LED signs by early spring and have those installed. Pavement improvements would be approved later and hopefully be added to the annual asphalt enhancement projects for next year and be completed by late spring or early summer.
Relocation of the electricity tower would take longer because more discussions will have to be had with Oncor to begin the process.
“I think the community is ready to get some improvements done,” Williams said. “(Grande has) been a safety concern for a while, they want to see some improvements.”