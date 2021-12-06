The City of Tyler has received the green light from community members to continue having flashing red lights at nine downtown traffic signals.
Beginning on Nov. 1, downtown traffic signals were set to flash red 24 hours a day, according to the city. The purpose of this was to collect feedback from the community to help with the next steps of creating and designing the new downtown public spaces plan.
As of Nov. 30, the flashing lights pilot program will be continuing after receiving feedback Main Street Director Amber Varona described as “outstanding.”
“We’ve had some feedback stating that it has dramatically reduced the amount of wrong-way drivers and also the cordialness between pedestrians and vehicles,” Varona said.
While the lights continue to flash, the city will be working on developing a long-term plan for the intersections, she said. Currently, there is no data on what the long-term plan will be, but the collection of data is one reason why the pilot program was started.
The city plans to hire a consultant to look at a contract with Toole Design to create a public space design plan, Varona said. The design plan would consist of traffic patterns, streetscapes and public spaces, she added.
Hiring a consultant for the new downtown public spaces plan will be brought up during the Tyler City Council meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 212 N. Bonner Ave.
For the time being, the appropriate departments in the city will be contacted to arrange some signage at the flashing intersections, Varona said.
There is no estimated end date for this program as of now, she said. During this time, feedback about the flashing downtown traffic signals is still welcome, she added.
The nine intersections set to red flashing lights include:
- West Ferguson Street and North Bonner Avenue
- West Ferguson Street and North Bois D’Arc Avenue
- West Ferguson Street and North College Avenue
- West Erwin Street and North Bonner Avenue
- West Erwin Street and North Bois D’Arc Avenue
- West Erwin Street and North College Avenue
- West Elm Street and North Bonner Avenue
- West Elm Street and North Bois D’Arc Avenue
- West Elm Street and North College Avenue