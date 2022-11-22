City of Tyler offices will have closures to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.
City offices will observe the following schedule on Thursday and Friday. In addition, all non-emergency city offices will close at noon on Wednesday.
City Hall
City Hall offices will close at noon Wednesday and reopen Monday, Nov. 28.
Solid Waste
The Tyler Solid Waste office will close at noon Wednesday and reopen Monday, Nov. 28. The Tyler Recycling Center will be closed at noon Wednesday through Friday. The Recycling Center will reopen Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.
The collection schedule is as follows:
- Residential Garbage and Curbside Recycling Route Schedule
- Monday and Tuesday – Regular collection
- Wednesday – Routes normally collected Thursday
- Thursday/Thanksgiving – No collection
- Friday – Regular collection
Yard waste of any kind, including brush, tree limbs, or bags of leaves, may not be picked up during the holiday week due to heavier household garbage loads.
To reduce the chance of animals or weather scattering trash, please do not set garbage carts out before 6 p.m. on the day before the scheduled collection day. Per Sec. 16-4 ordinance, garbage carts must be removed by 6 a.m. the morning after the scheduled collection day.
For information about changes to garbage collection schedules, recycling and other special projects, visit www.TylerSolidWaste.com or download the Tyler Talks Trash app and never miss a pick-up.
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport administrative offices will be closed at noon Wednesday through Friday. Administrative offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 28 at 8 a.m.
Customers should contact their airline for special holiday travel schedules.
American Airlines: (800) 433-7300
Tyler Public Library
The Tyler Public Library will close at noon Wednesday through Friday. The Library will reopen Saturday at 10 a.m. For more information regarding the library, please call (903) 593-7323. The Library is located at 201 S. College Ave. in downtown Tyler.
Tyler Transit Schedule
Tyler Transit and Paratransit will be closed at noon Wednesday through Friday,. On Saturday, service will be provided from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bus stop times, maps and route information can be found on the transit website at www.tylerbus.org.
Municipal Court
The Municipal Court will be closed at noon Wednesday through Friday.
Tyler Animal Services
The Animal Shelter will be closed to the public starting at noon on Wednesday through Friday.
Gallery Main Street
Gallery Main Street and Visitor Center will be closed at noon Wednesday through Friday. The Gallery will reopen Saturday for Small Business Saturday.
Tyler Parks and Recreation
The Tyler Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed at noon on Wednesday through Friday. Others closing at noon Wednesday through Friday include: the Glass Recreation Center, the Goodman-LeGrand Museum, the Rose Garden Center.
The Rose Garden is open from dawn to dusk seven days a week and will remain open throughout the holiday weekend.
Tyler Water Utilities
The Water Business Office will be closed at noon Wednesday through Friday. The kiosk at the drive-through offers 24/7 access for water utility customers with its ability to accept checks, money orders, credit/debit cards and cash payments. Those choosing to pay with cash should be aware that no change will be given.
Anyone wishing to make a payment may also use one of two available drop boxes. One box is located in front of the Water Business Office at 511 W. Locust St. The other is a drive-up box located in the Brookshire's parking lot on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and Rice Road. Payments will be credited on the next business day. Please do not drop cash into these boxes.
Payments may also be made online at www.CityofTyler.org, over the phone by calling (903) 531-1230 or at one of many businesses in Tyler that accept water utility payments. For a list of participating businesses, please visit the City’s website.