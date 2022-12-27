Whitehouse residents may have recently noticed a difference in their water, the city said.
"Over the weekend you may have noticed a difference in odor and taste of your water," the city stated in a Facebook post on its official page. "We are using our secondary water source (City of Tyler) temporarily, and the water remains safe for consumption."
According to the city, the difference that customers are noticing is due to the differences in surface water (Lake Tyler) and ground water (from a well), which the city normally uses and is continuing to use.
"We are temporarily using City of Tyler water as we are working on issues at two different well sites that are not related to the weather events of last week," the city stated.
One well has a leak that crews are working to repair, and the other well is experiencing some electrical issues the city is working to correct, the city said in an updated post on social media around 10:40 a.m.
Public water systems in Texas are required to regularly test their water for 102 different contaminants to ensure it meets all federal and state drinking water standards.
The cities of Whitehouse and Tyler provide test results about water quality to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and all of their customers, as required. The TCEQ has regulations that ensure water produced and distributed by a public water system is safe to drink.
Both cities' water supplies continue to be in compliance with water quality standards. You can read more about the city of Whitehouse's water system on the TCEQ website.
Both entities release a water quality report each year, as required by the Environmental Protection Agency. The goal of these reports is to help customers become more knowledgeable about their drinking water.
According to the city of Tyler's website, the city of Tyler utilizes 96% surface water and 4% ground water in its water supply system. The city of Tyler's primary source of drinking water is from one of three lakes: Lake Tyler, Lake Tyler East, and Lake Palestine. In addition, the city uses 12 deep water wells throughout the city to supplement its surface water supply. The city of Tyler's water is treated at two plants, including the Golden Road and Lake Palestine water treatment plants. Both plants are rapid sand filter facilities that use sedimentation, flocculation, filtration and disinfection for the water.