The city of Whitehouse said Monday afternoon crews are "struggling" to keep up with the demand on its water system.
City Manager Leslie Black said the water system has experienced water main breaks and damage from electrical system fluctuations during and after the winter storm.
She said around 10 a.m., the city system had a 12-inch water main break that impacted the system in two ways.
Crews had to shut down the operation of one of the booster pumps to relieve pressure on a nearby valve and to ensure the safety of workers. Because of this, a large amount of water is needed to refill and recharge this line.
Black said this has made it challenging to meet the demand for water.
One of the city's six wells stopped functioning. This well pump was replaced last summer, Black said.
The pump likely stopped due to the fluctuations in the power supply over the past week. The city's contractor responded immediately and was on-site making repairs Monday, she said.
The main computerized controls of Whitehouse's water system also suffered significant damage during and after the storm.
An antenna located on top of one of the water towers had to be replaced and new cabling needed to be ran down the length of the tower. As this system was repaired Sunday and Monday, workers continued to experience failures in other linked equipment and due to result of electrical fluctuations.
The city of Whitehouse is urging residents to conserve water as many people are without water. The Facebook post added that residents should try to use water only for necessary purposes like flushing and bathing.
On Sunday, the city's water update said the boil water notice is expected to go through Thursday. Black said Monday that timeline is still on track.
Black added that crews are working around the clock to get the water system to be fully functional. The city has brought in additional crews to ensure quick responses to water main breaks or leaks.
Anyone in need of water assistance should contact during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 903-510-7500 and dial option #3 or after hours at 903-245-8274.
Whitehouse ISD plans
Whitehouse ISD is moving to remote instruction for all of its students this week due to the city's water boil notice.
Superintendent Christopher Moran said Monday beginning Tuesday and through Friday virtual learning will be in place as city water crews work to restore the water system for flushing toilets, washing hands and having clean drinking water.
Moran said the district plans to return to face-to-face instruction March 1.
Elementary school students, including Pre-K through fifth grade, should expect to be contacted by their teacher with specific instructions later this afternoon. Secondary students, or sixth through 12th grade, will be contacted by their campus principal with instructions, according to Whitehouse ISD.