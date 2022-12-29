The City of Whitehouse said issues affecting its primary water supply were resolved as of Wednesday afternoon.
The city made an announcement on its Facebook page after it said Monday work was being done on two of its six water wells.
One well had a leak and the other well was experiencing some electrical issues, according to the city. While repairs were being conducted, the city was using water from its secondary source which is the City of Tyler.
The city said during this timeframe, residents may have noticed a difference in the odor and taste of their water, but the water was safe to drink.
According to the city, the difference that customers noticed was due to the differences in surface water (Tyler) and ground water (from a well), which the city normally uses and is continuing to use. The City of Tyler's water is supplied from Lake Tyler and Lake Palestine and is then treated.
The well issues were not related to last week's weather events, according to the city.
Public water systems in Texas are required to regularly test their water for 102 different contaminants to ensure it meets all federal and state drinking water standards.
The cities of Whitehouse and Tyler provide test results about water quality to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and all of their customers, as required. The TCEQ has regulations that ensure water produced and distributed by a public water system is safe to drink.
Both cities’ water supplies continue to be in compliance with water quality standards.
Both entities release a water quality report each year, as required by the Environmental Protection Agency. The goal of these reports is to help customers become more knowledgeable about their drinking water.