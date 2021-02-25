Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Cooler. High near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce some hail. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.