The city of Whitehouse announced Thursday its boil water notice that was in place for roughly a week has been rescinded.
City Manager Leslie Black said Thursday that water samples taken on Wednesday exceed all requirements from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The boil water notice for Whitehouse was issued on Feb. 17 due to the effects of the winter storm on the water system.
Before using the city of Whitehouse water, residents and business owners should flush the faucets by letting the cold water tap run for 15 minutes.