The city of Whitehouse has rescinded its boil water notice for homes that were affected by a drop in water pressure last week.
The city issued the notice on Friday for homes located on Cheryl Street, Merri Lane, Candice Drive, Candice Court, Karla Drive, South Rainbow Drive and the 900 to 1400 blocks of East Main Street.
Residents in those areas were required to boil water for consumption after a contractor damaged the water system while working in the area.
City Manager Leslie Black said Friday the notice was likely to be removed on Tuesday.