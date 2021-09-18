The city of Whitehouse has issued a boil water notice for homes located on several streets because of a drop in water pressure.
The city issued the notice on Friday afternoon for residents on Cheryl Street, Merri Lane, Candice Drive, Candice Court, Karla Drive, South Rainbow Drive and the 900 to 1400 blocks of East Main Street.
The decrease in pressure was caused when a contractor damaged the water system while working in the area, according to the city.
City crews closed valves and restored service to as many homes as possible. But some homes remain without water service, and outside contractors have arrived to help city crews repair the damage.
Once repairs are made and service has been restored, the city said water customers in this area should expect to remain under a boil water notice through Tuesday.