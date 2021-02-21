As water pressure continues to build, city of Whitehouse officials said Sunday that the boil water notice is expected to last through Thursday.
City Manager Leslie Black said in a Sunday afternoon update overnight the city was able to pump about 2.7 million gallons into the city system allowing city employees to begin providing water to distribution lines and some homeowners began to have water flowing around mid-morning Sunday.
Updates from the city of Whitehouse should come each afternoon unless time sensitive updates are necessary.
As a reminder, Black said in the update that service will be intermittent as the system comes back online.
"Customers can expect that we will experience water main breaks, leaks, sewer stoppages and other things that may impact our supply," the Sunday update read. "When you receive water you can expect there to be sand or dirt, discoloration, air, odor, and milky water. Once you have full pressure at your home, you only need to run your faucets for a few minutes to ensure your lines are functioning properly."
Conservation remains necessary to ensure the water system remains up and running.
"If each and every Whitehouse resident does their very best to make this community effort a success, we will be able to continue to provide water to the entire city on our way to returning to full capacity," the statement continued.