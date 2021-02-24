While the city of Whitehouse’s water boil water notice remains in effect, city officials said Wednesday water samples were sent for lab testing.
City Manager Leslie Black said the lab testing process takes about 24 hours and the city of Whitehouse is hopeful that the boil water notice can be rescinded as soon as the results are received.
Black also reported that the water system returned back to normal and customers can resume normal activities, such as laundry, dish washing and car washing.
“We appreciate each and every one of your efforts over the past week,” she said.
Those who experience a leak or see a water main break should call (903) 510-7500 and dial option three. If it is an after-hours emergency call (903) 245-8274.
“We need to immediately address any leaks and breaks to ensure we have enough water to continue to distribute,” Black added.