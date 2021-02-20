Based on current projections, the boil water notice for the city of Tyler could be lifted between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon.
The city of Tyler Water Utilities crews are working to maintain water pressure, while city officials continue to ask for conservation from residents and businesses.
On Saturday morning, the city asked that people do not run water to prevent pipes from freezing and turn off water if pipes have burst.
The city of Tyler statement said water storage tanks are projected to fill Saturday and samples will be taken on Sunday. Labs for testing take at least 18 hours to review samples. The current projection for lifting the boil water notice is between 10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
Once the notice can be lifted, the city of Tyler will send out a notification. Residents will be asked to flush their lines for 15 minutes.
Those who have damages as a result of this storm are encouraged to report to the Texas Division of Emergency Management here.
The following main breaks have been repaired:
- 1717 Sequoia Dr.
- 1125 Pinedale Place
- 206 Alpine Dr.
- 1018 Shepherd
- 3501 McMillan
- 1605 N. Palace
- 314 N. Gaston Ave.
The following main breaks are prioritized for repair today and tomorrow:
- E. 5th St. & Mahon Ave.
- 3311 McMillan
- 1808 Easy St.
- 3501 McMillan Dr.
- 1207 S. Azalea Dr.
- 8240 Baylor Dr.
- 2303 Gish Ln.
- 3400 Woodbine
- W. Front St. & Lyons Ave.
- N. Palace
- Vance & Franklin
- Englewood & Nutbush
- 1407 W. 4th
- 1605 N. Palace
- W. Front St. and Shady Ln.
- 719 W. Front St.
- 2729 Old Bullard Rd.
- 316 Dayton St.
- 1318 Jeff Davis Dr.
- 4520 Old Troup
- 1300 W. 4th
- Sherry Ln. & Brookside
- 2327 W. Azalea Dr.
- 2611 Industrial Ave.
- Pollard & Hudson
- 3202 Patriot
The service center is working with private contractors to assist with repairs Saturday and through the upcoming week.
Residents should expect low or inconsistent water pressure as the system stabilizes. Those who have freezing pipes for residential lines should not expect pipes to thaw until temperatures get above freezing.