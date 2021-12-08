The Tyler City Council has updated and amended outdoor burning rules for residents.
Outdoor burning inside the city limits still is prohibited but with more exceptions.
The council on Wednesday also approved a fee for permit applications for outdoor burning. An additional permit fee also was approved of $1,000 for seven days of burning and $150 for each additional day.
The added exceptions for outdoor burning include:
- Owners who reside on 2 acres or more can burn trees, brush and other plant growth only if for purposes of maintenance or land clearing. Household garage, piles of leaves or grass and commercial waste cannot be burned.
- Cleanup is necessitated by a violent weather event when no practicable alternative to burning exists.
- Owners of 10 acres or more can burn trees, brush and other plant growth for pre-development purposes including right-of-way clearing, utility installation and mass gardening. Before burning, owners must get a permit from the Fire Marshal’s Office, and all requirements on the permit must be met.
- The guidelines approved Wednesday keep current provisions related to TCEQ requirements, Ozone Action Days and complaints but make them separate provisions rather than exceptions.
The City Council on Wednesday also recognized employees for their years of service. Those recognized included Senior Telecommunicator II Yvonne Terrazas, 20 years; Solid Waste Manager Galen Billington, 20 years; police officer XIII Kenneth Gardner, 25 years; and police officer XIII Philip Johnson, 25 years.
Other items approved Wednesday are:
- The renewal of a $1.25 million staff support contract with Pipeline Analysis for support of consent decree requirements and Wastewater Collection System’s Capacity, Management, Operations and Maintenance Program (CMOM).
- Approval of a $1.895 million BuyBoard Purchasing Cooperative contract with Vortex Services for cleaning and CCTV recording of wastewater lines.
- Approved to sign onto a statewide opioid settlement that allows the city to receive up to $723,829 over the next 18 years for local opioid-abatement programs.
- Approved renovations to Nobile E. Young Park and an addendum to the Stewart Park deed to allow the construction of a trailhead facility and parking lot in 2023.