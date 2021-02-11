As wintry weather is forecasted to move in soon, the city of Tyler is making preparations ahead of likely several days of extreme cold weather.
According to a city of Tyler statement on Thursday, the street team has three sanding trucks and placed a snow blade on a motor grader. Employees will be on stand-by to sand the roads in case of severe ice.
Crews will clear fallen trees from roadways if needed, and the city asks that residents keep their distance so can crews can do their jobs safely.
City officials are also asking businesses and residents to turn off their automatic sprinklers when temperatures drop below freezing. Other precautions in freezing weather include allowing indoor faucets to drip, covering exterior faucets and leaving the heat on. These actions can possibly prevent pipes in homes from freezing and potentially breaking.
Tyler Animal Control and Shelter asks that people bring their pets inside during cold weather.
The Glass Recreation Center staff will consider a late opening on Friday depending on road conditions. The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport is on stand-by for the inclement weather while ice and snow removal supplies and equipment are available to clear runways.
Plane passengers can visit AA.com or call 1-800-433-7300 to check the status of their flights and find current American Airlines flight information.
The city's statement said officials will be assessing the weather to determine if any municipal office closures or delays to services will occur.
"We will work closely with Tyler Independent School District and local colleges on closure decisions," the city of Tyler statement read.
On Thursday, Tyler ISD Executive Director of Communications Jennifer Hines said the school district is monitoring the winter weather conditions in East Texas.
Hines said Tyler ISD will follow its inclement weather policy and procedures daily to determine if school closures or delays are needed.
Decisions are made by 5 a.m. each morning with announcements communicated to staff, students and families through Tyler ISD social media, tylerisd.org, the Tyler ISD app and the parent notification system.
“We want our Tyler ISD family to understand that many factors play a part in school closure decisions,” Hines said. “For some of our students, closing our facilities means these students may not have access to a heated and safe environment or even hot meals for the day. Our district leadership teams take into account the best interests of all Tyler ISD students and staff when making these calls. It is our goal to make decisions as soon as realistically possible keeping in mind the safety of all our staff, students, and families."