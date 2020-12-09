Through funding from TXU Energy, the city of Tyler will be able to upgrade many downtown lampposts to become energy efficient.
The city received a rebate of $50,000 Wednesday during the regular city council meeting from TXU Energy through the energy company's TXU GreenBack Program.
In a statement, the city of Tyler said there are plans to work with Heart of Tyler, Inc. to make 83 downtown lampposts become energy-efficient LED lights and replace the glass globes. This phase two of the project that began with Heart of Tyler, Inc. funding the painting of the light posts.
“The city of Tyler is thrilled to have great community partners and programs like this," Main Street Director Amber Varona said. "With TXU Energy providing financial support through these rebates, our town can continue to complete quality of life improvements in Tyler.”
The city of Tyler and TXU Energy began a contract in 2017 through First Choice Purchasing Cooperative, for the purchase of electricity. Along with a lower electricity rate, the city's contract included over $50,000 in TXU GreenBack rebate money.
TXU's GreenBack Program started in 2009 by offering rebates to commercial and industrial customers for energy efficiency projects. The program helps customers fund projects they might not have been able to do without the funding.
"TXU Energy prides itself in working closely with our customers to deliver customized solutions that go far beyond simply supplying electricity," Connie Schaefer, of TXU Energy, said.
Also on Wednesday, Keep Tyler Beautiful presented their Gold Star Affiliate award, a recognition from Keep Texas Beautiful and the Texas Department of Transportation. Keep Tyler Beautiful has received this award for 14 years.
The city said this award is a result of Keep Tyler Beautiful's efforts of beautification, litter reduction, maintaining positive partnerships with local organizations, educating area youth and strong participation in events.
KTB credited its success to support from city leaders and dedication from KTB board members. Programs led by KTB include Adopt-a-Spot, the annual Great Tyler Cleanup, Beauty and the Box program, Tyler Recycles Day, and Tyler Against Graffiti.
Keep Tyler Beautiful also received the 2020 Governor’s Community Achievement Award in August.