The Tyler City Council approved a contract Wednesday with an engineering firm to retime 19 intersections in an effort to reduce motorists' delays, travel times — and frustration.
The contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates costs $114,085 and includes project management, data collection, development of timing plans, implementation and a final report, according to the city.
Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams said 18 intersections were retimed in the first year of this project. Those intersections were on South Broadway Avenue, Loop 323 and Old Troup Highway. He said the city saw improvements in traffic times and delays.
South Broadway, for example, saw a 30% decrease in travel time, Williams said. That can average from drivers saving seven seconds to almost a minute of travel time, depending on the time of day, he added.
“The main goal is to reduce delay, improve people's travel times and travel speeds through intersections so you’re not stopping,” Williams said of the retiming project. “You’re still going to have to stop at intersections, but hopefully it’s not every one — hopefully it’s every three or four or more.”
Williams said it's important to retime traffic signals on a regular basis.
“Coordinated signal timing is often the most cost-effective method to maximize operation efficiency on a corridor," he said. "It maximizes the existing capacity of a corridor and moves vehicles through, increasing travel time reliability ... while decreasing stops, delay, emissions and other costs associated with traffic delays.”
As the city continues to retime intersections, areas with more congestion, unreliable traffic times, locations that can tie into previous corridors and more are considered.
Along with reducing stops, retiming traffic signals also can make stops more reliable, Williams said. When looking at the longest and shortest times to travel a road, the city hopes the project makes the times more consistent.
The city will begin collecting data on signals, traffic volumes at intersections, creating models and coming up with timing plans in March and April, Williams said. Implementation is expected to take place in September or October.
By waiting until the fall, the city will be able to wait until school is in session, Williams said. That is a benefit because there are “different traffic patterns when school is in session and out of session, so we want to make sure to implement it then so we can really tell the benefit of how it’s working,” he said.
Intersections to be retimed this year include:
- Broadway Avenue and Old Troup Highway
- Broadway Avenue and Eighth Street
- Broadway Avenue and Fifth Street
- Broadway Avenue and Fourth Street
- Broadway Avenue and Dobbs Street
- Broadway Avenue and Houston Street
- Broadway Avenue and Front Street
- Front Street and Fannin Street
- Front Street and Bonner Avenue
- Front Street and Vine Avenue
- Front Street and Palace Avenue
- Front Street and Glenwood Boulevard
- Houston Street and Fannin Avenue
- Fourth Street and South Chilton Avenue
- Fourth Street and South College Avenue
- Fourth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue
- Fifth Street and South Chilton Avenue
- Fifth Street and South College Avenue
- Fifth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue