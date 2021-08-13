The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved engineering services for a 30-year vision Wastewater Treatment Plant Master Plan.
The total cost of the engineering services contract with Garver is $838,541.
"This will be a 16-month project," said project engineer Tiffany Currie. "We will have monthly meetings, receive five technical memorandums and a final report with the master plan."
Included in the project will be the creation of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Master Plan which will include a comprehensive review and evaluation of the existing conditions along with a 30-year vision planning period for both the Southside and Westside Wastewater Treatment Plants.
The plan will also include the evaluation of an additional WWTP. The 30-year planning period will span from 2022 to 2052.
Included in the master plan will be historical data, field assessments, future regulatory permit requirements, baseline models, needs assessment, technical evaluations, alternative solutions, capital improvement plan and a master plan report.
Capital improvements will be a list of capacity, regulatory, condition and operationally driven projects and an implementation schedule for the 30-year planning period.
An analysis of existing assets and what is needed along with basic options or needs identified to remedy deficiencies will also be provided.
In order to ensure that the wastewater treatment plants have an adequate treatment capacity, population projects, land development, growth projections and future service areas will be taken into consideration for the master plan.